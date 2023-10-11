Former Wolves & Shrewsbury midfielder Carl Robinson joins Birmingham City alongside Wayne Rooney

Carl Robinson (Photo courtsey Newcastle Jets)

The ex-Manchester United striker has been handed the job at St Andrews following the shock sacking of John Eustace earlier this week.

And it has been confirmed that Robinson has been appointed as one of Rooney's assistants.

The 46-year-old, who played over 150 times for Wolves and had a brief spell on loan at Shrewsbury Town, has been working alongside Rooney on the coaching staff at DC United after being appointed back in March.

Robinson, who went on to play for Norwich and Sunderland before ending his playing days in the US, has managerial experience with Vancouver Whitecaps, Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers.