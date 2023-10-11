Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Wolves & Shrewsbury midfielder Carl Robinson joins Birmingham City alongside Wayne Rooney

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Former Wolves midfielder Carl Robinson has been appointed as the new assistant manager to Wayne Rooney at Birmingham City.

Carl Robinson (Photo courtsey Newcastle Jets)
Carl Robinson (Photo courtsey Newcastle Jets)

The ex-Manchester United striker has been handed the job at St Andrews following the shock sacking of John Eustace earlier this week.

And it has been confirmed that Robinson has been appointed as one of Rooney's assistants.

The 46-year-old, who played over 150 times for Wolves and had a brief spell on loan at Shrewsbury Town, has been working alongside Rooney on the coaching staff at DC United after being appointed back in March.

Robinson, who went on to play for Norwich and Sunderland before ending his playing days in the US, has managerial experience with Vancouver Whitecaps, Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers.

The former midfielder, who played over 50 times for Wales, will work in the coaching team alongside former England international Ashley Cole, ex-Manchester United defender John O'Shea and Pete Shuttleworth.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News