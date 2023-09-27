Wolves boss Peter Adams apologises to loyal supporters

Peter Adams

The Parrys International Wolves were beaten 50-40 by Sheffield as they lost a fifth straight play-off fixture at Monmore Green dating back to the 2017 Grand Final.

The hosts made a relatively bright start and found themselves four up with four races gone.

But after claiming three of those opening outings, the Monmore men, uncharacteristically, managed only one further victory in the final 11 heats – and Adams admitted it ‘simply wasn’t good enough’.

“When you look at the programme, they produced 11 race winners out of the 15 heats and no matter who you are, you can’t cope with that,” he said. “You’ve got to produce a preponderance of heat winners in a match like this and we couldn’t do it.

“You need a good start, a good middle and a good finish; the start wasn’t too bad but the rest of it simply wasn’t good enough.

“The fans have been absolutely tremendous, not just this season but year-on-year.

“They were tremendous again and Porky (Ian Jones – centre green presenter) whipped them into a bit of a frenzy, it’s just a great shame that we couldn’t produce the result the were looking for.”