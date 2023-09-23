Gary O'Neil impressed by 'intelligent' Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang Hee-chan. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira).

The South Korean has three goals in five Premier League matches, and has already reached half of the total needed to beat last season’s top goalscorer for the club.

But beyond the goals, O’Neil is also impressed with how quickly Hwang has adapted to his methods and understood what is expected of him on and off the pitch.

O’Neil said: “The main thing is his goals, and the second thing is his understanding of the game, the structure and how we try and do things.

“He has a really good intelligence around what we ask him to do, which is helpful when you’re trying to implement something new.

“The ones that get it quickly and start to knit things together are important to you, and Channy has been that.

“He also shows a really good calmness and an instinct to arrive in the right areas to get goals.

“He’s been big for us, which they all will be in a Premier League season which is tough. There will be ups and downs.

“The ones that you guys don’t think are important at this moment, will definitely show some important parts during the season.

“I’m just trying to keep all of them ready.”