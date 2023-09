Former Wolves hardman who was 'saved by God's hand' after a life of turmoil on and off the pitch

God has forgiven and embraced soccer sinner Derek Jefferson, despite the livid stud-marks that remain on a succession of forwards who pitted their skill against his centre-half savagery.

Derek Jefferson at Ipswich Town And in the Almighty, the grandfather has found purpose and fulfilment in a once troubled life.