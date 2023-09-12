Gary O’Neil has given Wolves squad 'confidence' says Joao Gomes

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes

Former boss Julen Lopetegui was a big admirer of Gomes, but used him sparingly as he adapted to the Premier League.

After O’Neil’s appointment, Gomes has started all four of Wolves’ league games this season and the midfielder believes the head coach deserves patience to get his ideas across.

“Our new manager has good methods and gives us a lot of confidence for the year ahead,” Gomes said. “He’s really knowledgeable and he just needs a little more time to carry out his work methods, because it’s not an easy or a quick process.

“It takes time to get there, so we need to be patient, but I think we’re on the right path.

“My English is not the best yet but I’m studying every day. Most of the time I make a decision based on my gut. Sometimes the manager says one thing and I’m the one who makes the final call on the pitch.

“However, it is clear to everyone what his ideas are and what he wants to convey. This is crystal clear, but it takes time, it’s not a quick or simple transition.”

Wolves have managed just one win in four games, but Gomes is confident the side will find form.