Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves move for Che Adams blocked by Southampton

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Wolves' move for striker Che Adams has been blocked by Southampton.

Southampton's Che Adams. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Southampton's Che Adams. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The clubs were in talks over a loan move for Adams, with a purchase option next summer, if the Scotland international extended his contract at Southampton beyond 2024.

However, the Saints have now blocked a deadline day move and as it stands the deal is off.

Bournemouth were also interested but Adams is now likely to stay at Southampton.

Wolves have also looked at Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia as an alternative option, but the current feeling is that a deal is unlikely at this late stage of the window.

Wolves would still like to add another striker, but a move is now unlikely after the Adams deal collapsed.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News