Wolves move for Che Adams blocked by Southampton

The clubs were in talks over a loan move for Adams, with a purchase option next summer, if the Scotland international extended his contract at Southampton beyond 2024.

However, the Saints have now blocked a deadline day move and as it stands the deal is off.

Bournemouth were also interested but Adams is now likely to stay at Southampton.

Wolves have also looked at Salernitana forward Boulaye Dia as an alternative option, but the current feeling is that a deal is unlikely at this late stage of the window.