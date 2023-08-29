Gary O’Neil praises impact of Wolves coaches

Gary O'Neil. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The head coach is currently searching for another coach to add to his team after missing out on West Ham’s Mark Robson.

He currently has Tim Jenkins and Shaun Derry in his staff, and O’Neil has been pleased with their influence at Compton.

“They’re both very experienced in different ways,” O’Neil said.

“Shaun had a long playing career, similar to myself, and has worked with Crystal Palace’s first team for a while now.

“He’s very good around the group, gets respect from the players. He’s intelligent tactically.

“Jenks has different experience. He’s been a coach for a long, long time with an elite academy at Liverpool.

“He has a really good eye on developing and making people better – and spent the year with me at Bournemouth last year. He understands the way I think and tactical stuff we go through.

“I’m really pleased, they’ve had a good impact on the place already and not just on the playing staff. There’s a really good atmosphere between everybody.”

When O’Neil was appointed, club staff in analysis, medical and fitness stepped up to leading roles, instead of O’Neil bringing in his own people.

When asked about the club staff stepping up, O’Neil added: “It’s been really good. Everybody is committed.

“I speak to the staff a lot about coming together and everyone is really committed to trying to push this club forward and get as much out of it as we can.

“Everyone understands the benefits of pushing together in one direction.

“It’s a really good group and I’m really pleased with what we have here with the atmosphere.