Daniel Podence doesn’t share Wolves goals, reveals Gary O’Neil

Daniel Podence takes part in some first-team training earlier this month (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves have been willing to listen to offers for the 27-year-old this summer and it is understood the former Olympiacos man has made clear his intention to leave.

There was reported interested from Celtic last week but Wolves have been unable to agree a suitable deal for the winger to move on after three years at Molineux.

O’Neil, who takes his side to Everton in Premier League action today, said: “At the moment the squad’s ambition and where we’re trying to get to and Daniel’s aren’t aligned.

“So at this moment it’s best we focus on our own goals. Also Daniel isn’t part of that at this moment but that doesn’t mean he won’t be here come the end of the window.

“Things move fast in the transfer window, especially in the last week, so I’m sure things can and will change.”

One-cap Portugal international Podence has been frozen out for parts of the summer and has spent time training with the club’s under-21s. He was left out of the summer tour to Portugal and there have been suggestions of interest from his homeland.

Podence was Wolves’ six-goal top scorer last season.

It is understood Wolves, meanwhile, have still not received any formal interest from Manchester United for right-back Nelson Semedo, despite reports this week.

O’Neil insisted Wolves and full-back Jonny, who is also understood be available to offers, remain aligned.

“Jonny has been really good and is part of the matchday squad for Everton,” the head coach added.

“He’s working hard and is still aligned to the group and where we want to get to.

“(Goncalo) Guedes is injured at this moment and isn’t working with the group anyway so he’s doing his own stuff to make sure he gets himself in good condition to play for us or for somebody else if that’s what happens during the window.”

Wolves remain active in the transfer market and O’Neil said work “on a few bits” is ongoing. He suggested that additions are not reliant on any possible sales, including Matheus Nunes’s big-money interest from Manchester City.

“No, we’ve been trying to work on a few bits to decide what can and can’t be done,” O’Neil said when asked if signings are reliant on player sales.

“There’s no definite answer on whether that needs to be because of outgoings or whether we’re going to be able to add.

“There’s stuff we’re trying to do but nothing conclusive at the moment.”

When quizzed if he was confident in additions checking in before next Friday’s 11pm deadline, O’Neil responded bullishly in his belief of those already in the door.

“I’m confident in this group, so if there’s additions then great, but if not I have full confidence in the group we already have,” he said.

“As I always say, and I mean it, 100 per cent of my focus is on the group that I have, that is completely true and it will remain that way.