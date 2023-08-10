Wolves boss Gary O'Neil admits timing 'not ideal' but confident club can progress

Gary O'Neil

O'Neil has been handed the role at Molineux after Julen Lopetegui left the club just days before the start of the campaign - following a summer of financial and transfer uncertainty.

Wolves moved quickly to bring in O'Neil, surprisingly sacked by AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season after helping them to survival.

Speaking for the first time since taking the job, the new Wolves boss admitted he doesn't arrive under the best of circumstances but he is confident from what he has seen that they can progress.

He said: "It is not ideal to come in three, four days before the first Premier League game.

"The group has been working in a certain way under a different leadership and we have a game in three, four days against a very good side.

"We have not got a lot of time to get to where I want to be, we will assess what we have but at this moment in time I am confident we can get this group to where they need to be."

O'Neil also spoke about what attracted him to the club and admitted it was an easy decision to make once Wolves came calling.

"The quality within the group, some fantastic players and support that I have witnessed as an away player and manager," said O'Neil when asked what attracted him to the club.

"The backing they give the players is incredible, and it is a fantastic opportunity to continue what we started last season."

O'Neil's appointment comes after weeks of uncertainty for the Wolves players, who have been preparing for the new campaign under a backdrop of Lopetegui's future.

It was confirmed this week he will leave the club but despite the tough situation O'Neil said the atmosphere inside the camp is good following his first training session.

He added: "The lads have worked hard and they are a good group.

"There have been some negative noises from outside but you would never know that from inside, they were excellent and there is a good atmosphere.