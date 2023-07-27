Notification Settings

Wolves' Ryan Giles due for Luton medical ahead of £5m move

By Liam Keen

Wolves defender Ryan Giles is due for a medical at Luton today ahead of a £5million switch.

Ryan Giles (Getty)
The 23-year-old did not travel with Wolves to Portugal a week ago amid interest from Middlesbrough and Luton.

Since then, Rob Edwards' Luton have been negotiating with Wolves over the final fee, and an agreement has now been reached for £5million.

Giles is now set to have his medical today, as the move edges closer. He is now likely to play against Wolves in a friendly on August 2, when Luton visit Molineux.

The defender, who impressed on loan at Middlesbrough last season and spent some time training with Wolves this summer, will be the latest Molineux departure after Raul Jimenez's move to Fulham was made official on Tuesday evening.

Daniel Podence is expected to follow Giles out of the door after he also did not travel to Portugal and stayed at Compton to train alone.

Spanish side Real Betis have previously made their interest known in signing Podence.

Jonny Castro Otto is also likely to leave, despite travelling with Wolves for their pre-season training camp.

The defender did not play in either friendlies against Porto and Manchester City's academy, but has been training with the group as normal.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

