Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever signs new deal and completes Stoke City loan move

Ki-Jana Hoever during pre-season with Wolves (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The 21-year-old, who signed for Wolves in 2020 for £13.5m, scored four goals in 15 Championship appearances on loan at the Bet365 Stadium last season.

That came on the back of spending the first part of the campaign at PSV where he endured a tough time before excelling at Stoke.

Prior to returning to the Potteries, Hoever signed a new 12 month contract extension, and Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs is hoping the defender can go and continue his form from last season.

He said: "Ki had a tough first part of last season at PSV, where it didn’t work, but he did well at Stoke. They gave him an opportunity and his style of play fits their system, so we’d like him to show even more, and they’d earned the right to take him back.

“While we were working on ‘Doc’ [Matt Doherty], Ki wasn’t able to go in case that fell through. Once he was sorted, we moved quickly for Ki, and he is looking forward to going back with Alex Neil who did a great job for him.

"He’s also signed a new contract to protect us, so he’s not coming back with one year to go.

“He’s got to go there and show more of what he showed last season. He was one of the most dangerous full-backs in the Championship at one point, but we want to see that over a whole season.”

After completing his loan back to Stoke, the defender revealed his short spell at the club last season had a last impression on him and he is delighted to make the return.

He added: "I loved it here last season so I was pleased when I knew there was an opportunity to come back.

“The support from the fans has been influential in my decision to return.

“I have seen a lot of positive messages on social media from the supporters and I want to play where I am loved and appreciated.

“Last year, I arrived in the winter and, while it was a difficult season, we showed a good run of form and the qualities that this team can produce.