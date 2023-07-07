Wolves youngster Harvey Griffiths signs new contract

Harvey Griffiths (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 19-year-old signed for the club from Manchester City in August 2021 in a deal worth £350,000.

Since arriving at the club, Griffiths has helped the Premier League 2 side win promotion - while netting four times from midfield last season.

Griffiths also scored twice in the post-season Next Generation Cup tournament, hosted by the Premier League in Mumbai.

Academy manager for football, Jon Hunter-Barrett, said: “Seeing a player with high potential is one thing but you still need to have the form to back it up. Over the last two years, Harvey’s form has been consistent and has progressively got better which means he’s developed nicely.

“Like any player coming into the programme we always look at what’s going to make them and what’s going to stop them. We always try to ensure the players continue to get opportunities to practice what they’re really good at doing – within the games programme and in the training environment.

“Equally, what they’re not and need to be better at, we expose them to and I think we’ve been able to get a good blend of that with Harvey.