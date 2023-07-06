Wolves players step up pre-season training in Portugal - Gallery

The squad have travelled to their Algarve warm weather training camp where they will base themselves for the foreseeable future ahead of their Premier League opener at Manchester United.
Wolves players are being put through their paces in the Portuguese heat as Julen Lopetegui's men ramp up their pre-season programme.
