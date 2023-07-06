Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves players step up pre-season training in Portugal - Gallery

Premium
By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves players are being put through their paces in the Portuguese heat as Julen Lopetegui's men ramp up their pre-season programme.

Julen Lopetegui and Joao Gomes (Getty)
Julen Lopetegui and Joao Gomes (Getty)

The squad have travelled to their Algarve warm weather training camp where they will base themselves for the foreseeable future ahead of their Premier League opener at Manchester United.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News