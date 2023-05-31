Julen Lopetegui: Wolves must utilise scouting network

Julen Lopetegui (Getty)

The head coach is currently in limbo as he calls for a bigger budget this summer, in the wake of Wolves’ financial concerns.

When he was appointed, his son Daniel also joined as a performance analyst, and has built up a good relationship with Wolves’ scouting structure – and Lopetegui has urged the club not to waste their potential.

“Of course it is nice to have your son with you but it was the first experience that he worked with me inside the club and it is very interesting for me and for him,” he said.

“I think he has made a very good connection with the recruitment department and with sporting director Matt Hobbs and his team. They have done very good work.

“That’s why it is a pity that we cannot take advantage of this work this month if we are not able to invest money. We have different plans but it is important. Of course we need some money.”

Daniel is a popular figure at Wolves, but Lopetegui insists his son will not be following him into coaching. He added: “My son wants to do different work. He wants the power of the sporting director, he wants to go this way. He learned at a university in London.