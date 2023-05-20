Wolves 1 Everton 1 – Report

Wolves celebrate (Getty)

An entertaining start to the game saw both sides have chances, before Hwang Hee-chan's fourth goal of the season handed Wolves the lead.

In contrast, the second 45 was more subdued and despite Everton desperate for a result in their battle to survive relegation, it was Wolves that looked more likely to find the back of the net.

But Wolves sat back too much with nine minutes of added time on the clock and Mina bundled the ball home from close range to give Everton a crucial point.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made six changes to his Wolves team, as he switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Nathan Collins came in for his first start since January 22, and was joined by Joao Gomes, Adama Traore, Pablo Sarabia, Daniel Podence and Hwang.

Max Kilman, Mario Lemina, Matheus Nunes, Matheus Cunha and Diego Costa dropped to the bench, while Boubacar Traore was involved in his first match day squad since November.

Pedro Neto missed out on the squad altogether, alongside Rayan Ait-Nouri, Jonny Castro Otto and Joao Moutinho.

Sean Dyche only made one change to his Everton side, as Amadou Onana came in for Mason Holgate.

In front of a loud Molineux crowd, Wolves had the first half chance. Adama did superbly well to release Nelson Semedo down the right and his low cross across the face of goal almost reached Sarabia.

Everton's first chance came when a flick-on found Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the turn, but he fired into the side netting from close range.

In an end-to-end start to the game, Alex Iwobi then crossed and found Calvert-Lewin, who beat Craig Dawson in the air but headed over.

A set piece then caused chaos in the Wolves box and James Tarkowski had a shot blocked.

Pablo Sarabia (Getty)

Once Wolves settled, some good crosses almost saw them taking the lead as Sarabia came closest to meeting one of them.

Everton were calling for a penalty when Toti Gomes stumbled and tripped Calvert-Lewin, but nothing was given.

The visitors were causing Wolves so many problems with set pieces, as their height advantage proved useful.

An early injury meant Nathan Patterson was forced off after 29 minutes, and with Everton's injuries at full-back, centre-back Michael Keane had to come on and play right-back. As a result, Wolves moved Adama to that flank.

After 34 minutes, Wolves then took the lead. A wonderful solo run on the counter attack by Adama saw him run the length of the field before having his shot saved by Jordan Pickford, but the ball then fell to Hwang from 10 yards who tapped home.

With Wolves on top, they then stole the ball in midfield and Gomes took aim. His effort was saved and Podence headed the rebound over the bar.

Adama was causing Everton all sorts of problems on the left flank and once again darted beyond Mina, but his cross was cleared.

Calvert-Lewin had been a big threat for Everton but on the stroke of half time disaster struck and he was forced off with an injury. Demarai Gray replaced him.

Wolves then took their lead into the break.

Adama Traore (Getty)

An early chance in the second half for Everton saw Keane meet a set piece, but Dan Bentley claimed the ball on the second attempt.

Gray then picked the ball up on the right side and put in a dangerous cross that flashed across goal, but an Everton player failed to meet it.

At the other end, Wolves came close to making it 2-0. A brilliant Ruben Neves pass released Adama, he then found Sarabia with a clever pass, and his left-footed effort curled just wide. Moments later, Semedo saw an effort flash just wide.

With Everton crumbling and Wolves on top, Podence took aim with a volley from just inside the box, but shot wide.

In the 86th minute, Traore and Cunha came on for Neves and Adama. Skipper Neves left to an incredible reception and showed his appreciation to the crowd, in what is expected to be his last Molineux appearance.

Wolves celebrate (Getty)

With those being the last changes available to Lopetegui, Raul Jimenez ripped off his training jacket and threw it in the direction of the Wolves bench, before storming off down the tunnel and clapping the fans. It is also likely that he departs in the summer and he was denied a Molineux farewell.

The home fans continued to chant for Jimenez, Moutinho and Jonny, with none of them given minutes in the game.

With Everton desperate for an equaliser, Nunes almost extended Wolves' lead but Pickford was equal to his effort.

Then, deep into added time, a deep cross came in and Bentley was beaten to the ball, as it landed at Mina's feet to hand Everton a late equaliser in the final minute of nine added minutes.

Key Moments

GOAL 34 Hwang gives Wolves the lead

GOAL 90+9 Mina equalises for Everton

Teams

Wolves: Bentley, Semedo, Collins, Dawson, Toti, Neves (Traore, 86), Gomes, Adama (Cunha, 86), Sarabia (Nunes, 70), Podence (Costa, 70), Hwang (Lemina, 74).

Subs not used: Sa, Kilman, Bueno, Jimenez.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson (Keane, 29), Mina, Tarkowski; McNeil, Onana (Maupay, 81), Garner, Gueye (Holgate, 81), Doucoure, Iwobi, Calvert-Lewin (Gray, 45).