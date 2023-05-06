Wolves 1 Villa 0 – Report

Toti Gomes scores (Getty)

In a fierce West Midlands derby at Molineux, Wolves made the perfect start after just nine minutes when Toti’s header crashed off the underside of the bar and gave his side the lead.

Villa had plenty of chances in the first half but came up against a determined and organised Wolves defence, who stood firm.

Both sides had opportunities in the second half, but neither were able to find that final touch, and Wolves picked up a monumental win in their fight for survival.

Analysis

Julen Lopetegui made two changes to the side that was thrashed by Brighton - in what was his 400th game in football management - as he switched back to a 4-4-2 formation.

Toti Gomes regained his place at left-back and replaced Hugo Bueno, while Matheus Cunha came in for Joao Gomes.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was named in his first match day squad for almost two months, as Bueno dropped out of the squad altogether.

There was still no place in the squad for Jonny Castro Otto, Boubacar Traore and Raul Jimenez.

Unai Emery made one change to his Villa side, who also started in a 4-4-2 formation.

Bertrand Traore came in for his first Premier League start since January 2022, as former Wolves midfielder Leander Dendoncker dropped to the bench.

Villa also had a boost on the bench, as Philippe Coutinho, Leon Bailey and Boubacar Kamara all returned from injury.

On the day of the coronation of King Charles III, Samantha Oxborough performed the national anthem on the Molineux pitch before the game got under way.

In a hostile Molineux atmosphere, the first half chance fell to Villa. Jacob Ramsey found space inside the box and his low cross, aimed at Ollie Watkins, was cut out by Craig Dawson.

But just nine minutes in Molineux erupted when Wolves took the lead. Referee Stuart Atwell was watching closely from a corner as John McGinn was very hands on as he marked Dawson, but it did not matter when Toti raised highest to head home, as the ball hit the underside of the crossbar on the way.

Villa almost responded quickly, when Emi Buendia took aim from the edge of the box, but Jose Sa pulled off a magnificent save to deny him.

The visitors were enjoying more of the ball and were breaking forward at pace with each transition, but were unable to break down a stubborn Wolves defence - who were looking for break-away opportunities of their own.

Villa kept getting into good positions, but were squandering their chances. Buendia was found in space down the right, but his cross was straight into the hands of Sa.

A very similar chance followed, and this time Watkins attempted an ambitious bicycle kick, which flew wide.

It should have been 1-1 when Villa had their biggest chance yet. Ramsey crossed from the left, Max Kilman missed his defensive header, and Watkins had a free header which he directed into Sa’s hands.

Unfortunately, the game was unable to flow as referee Attwell was constantly blowing up for soft, or completely wrong fouls.

The game burst into life when Tyrone Mings and Diego Costa had an off the ball incident, and both were booked.

Buendia then almost got Villa back into the game when he danced past Kilman and took aim, but Dawson came across to make a superb block.

At the other end, Wolves came close to making it 2-0. Costa did brilliantly to chest the ball down to Cunha, who saw his first time shot blaze just over the bar.

Villa were calling for a penalty when the ball popped up and hit Matheus Nunes, but nothing was given.

That was the last major action of the half, as Wolves took their lead into the break.

As the teams emerged for the second half, Villa made a change and brought on Bailey for Traore.

Within the opening minutes, Wolves had a chance to extend their lead. Costa was played through, to the left of the goal, but his shot was saved by Emi Martinez when he should have scored.

Costa and Cunha were linking up nicely, and the latter saw an effort deflect just wide after the former had set him up.

Villa had a good attacking spell shortly after, but Wolves were organised in defence. An Ashley Young shot was met by the head of Dawson, who once again got in the way of an effort to save Wolves.

Young came close again when a training ground corner routine landed to him on the edge of the box, and his effort whistled just wide.

Villa then brought Diego Carlos on for Young after 65 minutes, handing the defender his first appearance since August after he ruptured his achilles. Moments later, Wolves also brought Hwang Hee-chan on for Cunha.

Wolves created a big chance when Pedro Neto took on Ezri Konsa and delivered a low cross. Nunes met it at the near post, but missed the ball with his left foot and saw it bounce off his right heel, as the chance was squandered.

In the 71st minute, Villa had the most glaring chance yet. Douglas Luiz chipped in a free-kick towards Mings, but the centre-back blazed over the bar from five yards.

Moments later, Buendia fired over after a first time effort after Alex Moreno’s cross.

With Villa looking for a way back into the game, they turned to Jhon Duran for Buendia with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Wolves’ first substitute then came in the 83rd minute when Nathan Collins replaced Costa, as Wolves changed to a back five. Adama Traore also came on for Neto.

The hosts were managing the game very well and with three minutes of added time, brought on Joao Moutinho for Nunes to see it out.

They did that without any big scares as they defended superbly to take all three points.

Key Moments

GOAL 9 Toti scores for Wolves

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti, Nunes (Moutinho, 90), Neves, Lemina, Neto (Adama, 83), Cunha (Hwang, 67), Costa (Collins, 83).

Subs not used: Bentley, Ait-Nouri, Gomes, Podence, Sarabia.

Villa: Martinez, Young (Carlos, 65), Konsa, Mings, Moreno (Digne, 85), Luiz (Kamara, 85), McGinn, Traore (Bailey, 45), Buendia (Duran, 81), Ramsey, Watkins.