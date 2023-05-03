Julen Lopetegui: Chiquinho unlikely to play this season for Wolves

Chiquinho (Getty)

The 23-year-old winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament to his knee in a pre-season fixture against Burnley back in July and needed surgery.

Chiquinho, who signed in January 2022 for around £3million, impressed in the second half of last season before his eventual injury.

He has now returned to team training, but with just four games remaining this season, Lopetegui now admits the winger is still a long way off being ready to play and is unlikely to feature.

“He’s starting to work with the rest of the team in training sessions, but he’s so far to be able to play in this moment,” Lopetegui said.

“We will see. We have days in front of us and we have to be ready, but it’s not easy.

“He’s starting working with us and he has to increase (his workload), it’s normal. He’s been out for a long time and it’s not easy. Now, he has to work very hard. It’s about time.”

Meanwhile, Lopetegui sympathises with Boubacar Traore’s situation as he waits for his return to action.

The midfielder was struggling with a groin injury and has not featured since before the World Cup. However, he is now fit and has found himself further down the pecking order.