Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui: Loyalty not an issue with Raul Jimenez

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The striker has been left out of the match day squad for the last four games, and last played on March 18.

Lopetegui claims ‘little knocks’ have affected him, although he is available for selection, as Diego Costa has been chosen ahead of him.

Jimenez’s partner Daniela Basso also recently posted a cryptic message questioning loyalty, but Lopetegui insists he hopes to see the Mexican forward back in a Wolves shirt shortly.

He said: “I have a big respect for Raul personally, and as a player, because he’s a fantastic person and a very good player.

“But it’s true that I have to choose the best players in each moment.

“Maybe he is not in the best moment with little knocks, that don’t allow him to stay at 100 per cent.

“He’s fighting a lot and we are helping him to be able to end the season. If he’s ready, in my opinion he is a fantastic player, but he has to be fit and he has to feel free in his daily work.

“I hope he is going to be ready for the last matches.

“He has shown his loyalty to the club, for his job, because he’s the kind of person that shows this every day here. He has a big respect for all the people and for the club, of course. It’s not about loyalty.

“It’s about, maybe, the coach choosing one other option because, for different reasons, he’s not in the best way.”

When asked if Lopetegui’s relationship with Jimenez is still in a good position, the head coach added: “Yes, undoubtedly.”

Jimenez has suffered with several injuries this season, which has led to a difficult season where he has failed to register a Premier League goal.

Lopetegui said: “Since before the World Cup we are fighting with different discomforts that he has.

“When you went with Mexico and then returned, he showed more difficulties, and now the most important thing is that he wants to be fit and he’s trying. He’s fighting for the club and we have to help him.”

When asked what the knocks are, the head coach said: “It’s not (for us) to talk about it here, it’s for the doctor and the player.”

Despite Jimenez’s difficult position, the striker still has another year left on his contract, but Lopetegui refused to discuss the player’s future.

He said: “It’s not the moment to talk, or think, about the summer. It’s the last question I am thinking about, in this moment.

“With the task that we have, we, and him, need to be ready for the last matches, improving fitness and helping the team.

“This is the aim we have at the moment and we put the focus on this, 100 per cent.