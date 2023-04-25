What channel is Wolves v Crystal Palace? TV and kick-off details for Premier League clash

Matheus Cunha celebrating after scoring against Leicester City

Wolves host Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, knowing a win could put Julen Lopetegui's side level on points with the Eagles.

Victory would put Wolves on 37 points, and with just five games remaining after this fixture, it would probably be enough to keep them safe, capping off a brilliant run since the Spaniard took over.

Since Lopetegui took over at the end of 2022, Wolves have picked up 24 points from a possible 51, with seven victories during that run.

Of those seven victories, five have come at Molineux, and tonight will be a great opportunity to continue their run of good form at home and all-but secure Premier League football for next season.

Crystal Palace have had a mini-revival of their own since Hodgson took over.

Before the former-England manager took over at the end of March, Palace had gone 12 games without victory in the league, but they are unbeaten in the four matches Hodgson has been in the dugout, with three victories and one draw in that run.

What time is Wolves v Crystal Palace?

Wolves vs Crystal Palace is one of three Premier League games taking place on Tuesday, and it kicks off at 7.30pm.

Wolves v Crystal Palace TV channel

In a full fixture programme taking place midweek, all 10 games will be shown live on BT Sport.

Wolves v Crystal Palace will be live on BT Sport 3.

Team news

Lopetegui has said that Mario Lemina's injury is not severe, after he was forced off at half-time in the loss at Leicester City.

For Palace, Roy Hodgson said he is hoping Nathaniel Clyne and Wilfried Zaha will return this week but they are not expected to play tonight.

Next fixture