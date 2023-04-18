Julen Lopetegui challenges Matheus Nunes to continue Wolves form

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes (right)

The summer signing has had an underwhelming season but after scoring his first goal for Wolves against Chelsea, he followed it up with another superb display and got an assist in the win over Brentford.

Now, Lopetegui has called for the midfielder to continue this form in the remaining weeks of the season.

He said: "I think he had a very good match, in the same way with and without the ball.

"He is showing the skill that he has, but to show your skill you have to be very close to your limits in your work and effort. This is for him and the rest of the players.

"We are happy for him and his strengths, but the most important thing is that he continues to work hard with commitment.

"He he continues in this way, for sure he will improve step by step."

Joao Gomes has also impressed over the last two games with two warrior-like performances.

Fellow January signing and midfield partner Mario Lemina has also liked what he has since, in the absence of skipper Ruben Neves.

Lemina said: "When I see Joao play, I see me when I was younger.

"I really enjoy playing with him. He's really clever and calm on the ball. He fights a lot and I really like that.

"We all know the quality of Joao in training, he deserves to play good and he's done really well."

Lemina has been a key player for Lopetegui and Wolves since his January arrival, while the fans have also taken to him.

The Gabon international is delighted to have returned to England and is ready to finish the season strong.

He added: "I'm really happy. Premier League is the best league, I won't lie. I'm around such good players.

"Now we just need to get this chemistry to be like the team we want to be.

"I really like the fans, all players need these kind of things, I will fight till the end.

"A lot of things have changed since I've arrived.