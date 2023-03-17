Former Wolves striker Leon Clarke joins Rushall Olympic promotion push

What a Pic up! Veteran striker Leon Clarke aims to add to his more than 150 career goals with Rushall Olympic

Clarke, now 38, had recently spent a three-game spell at League Two Hartlepool United but checks in at the Pics with a target of firing them to promotion.

The veteran frontman, from Birmingham but a product of Wolves’ academy, has enjoyed a lengthy and goal-laden career with 154 goals across more than 500 games. Rushall are his 21st club.

He netted 18 times in 115 outings for Wolves across two spells, between 2003 and 2007 and then in 2013/14, as a League One promotion-winner, and 2014/15.

The pics, in the final play-off position of fifth in their division with a buffer of nine points, head to struggling Bedford Town today.

“I am delighted to be able to bring him to the football club and I look forward to working with him,” said Rushall boss Liam McDonald. “His career speaks for itself, he has played for some massive clubs and scored a lot of goals along the way.

“It’s an opportunity for us to use his vast experience between now and the end of the season.