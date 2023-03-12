Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

'Raul does not go down without Pope contact!' Wolves fans furious with referee after Newcastle loss - WATCH

By Nathan JudahWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves fans spoke with Nathan Judah following the 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

With the game locked at 0-0 in the first half, goalkeeper Nick Pope seemed to take out Raul Jimenez in the box, which could have led to a penalty and red card – but referee Andrew Madley awarded a goal-kick and a VAR check did not overturn it.

If Wolves were not already feeling hard done by, just minutes later Alexander Isak headed the Magpies in front, before Wolves had to survive an onslaught to enter half-time at 1-0.

Wolves looked set for a point when Hwang Hee-chan came on and equalised with his first touch, scoring his first Premier League goal of the season, but their joy was short-lived.

Miguel Almiron stepped off the bench to fire home the winner in the 80th minute, as Wolves were condemned to defeat.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Wolves video
Sport video
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News