Wolves hit the road looking to go second in table

Wolves Women in action during 3-1 win (Getty)

With Burnley in cup action, Wolves can take advantage, after only being able to draw 2-2 at home to Stoke City on Wednesday night. Jade Cross and Helen Dermody had given Wolves a two-goal lead in the first half but Stoke pulled the goals back, including the equaliser with the last kick of the game.

Meanwhile, Wolves have been drawn at home to West Bromwich Albion in the Birmingham County FA Women’s Cup semi final, with Stourbridge travelling to Burton Albion Women – both ties will be played on Sunday March 19.

Albion beat Boldmere St Michaels on Wednesday 2-0 with a debut goal from Delphi Cole and one from Hannah George and are at home to Liverpool Feds tomorrow.

Tomorrow, Villa Women travel to West Ham United Women for an all-WSL tie in the FA Cup fifth round, with Birmingham City Women travelling to Charlton Athletic.

Stourbridge and Sporting Khalsa battled out a 2-2 draw at the War Memorial Ground on Tuesday night, Olivia Woolston getting both of Khalsa’s goals and Amber Lawrence and Hannah Fishwick on target for Stourbridge, who entertain Crawley Wasps in the FA National Women’s League Plate on Sunday (2pm).

Khalsa travel to Leafield Athletic for a WNL Division One Midlands game.

In the West Midlands Premier, second placed Kidderminster Harriers will travel to Burton Abion and Lye Town are at to Coundon Court who are bottom of the table and haven’t won so far this season.

Division One North action sees Walsall Ladies at home to Coventry City Women and Walsall Wood travel to Shifnal. Darlaston Town 1874 (CIC) are at home to Stoke City Women and Lichfield CIty Ladies Reserves are at home to Tamworth in a local derby.

In Division One South, fourth placed Bewdley Town host Rugby Borough Women and Sedgley and Gornal Women travel to Leamington Lions Ladies.

n Kingswinford-born Ebony Salmon won her fourth cap for England when she came on as a substitute in the 2-1 win over Italy last weekend. The 23-year-old, replaced Villa’s Rachel Daly in the 81st minute of the Arnold Clark Cup game at the CBS Arena.