'Joao Gomes delivered a moment I will remember for the rest of my life!' Wolves fans on stunning comeback - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following the stunning 2-1 win over Southampton.

Wolves fans
Wolves fans

A dramatic couple of first half minutes saw Carlos Alcaraz fire home for Saints before Lemina, booked early in the game, was shown a second yellow for dissent.

It seemed a harsh decision by referee Jarred Gillett, not least as Lemina’s team-mates Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho were voicing their feelings much closer to the referee when the card was shown.

A fantastic save from Jose Sa kept Wolves in the game in the second half and it proved crucial as a spell of forward pressure featuring substitutes Diego Costa and Adama Traore resulted in a Jan Bednarek own goal.

Then, debutant Gomes, who had come off the bench with 20 minutes to go, wrote his own script with a clinical finish to seal all three points for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

