'Joao Gomes delivered a moment I will remember for the rest of my life!' Wolves fans on stunning comeback - WATCH

A dramatic couple of first half minutes saw Carlos Alcaraz fire home for Saints before Lemina, booked early in the game, was shown a second yellow for dissent.
It seemed a harsh decision by referee Jarred Gillett, not least as Lemina’s team-mates Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho were voicing their feelings much closer to the referee when the card was shown.
A fantastic save from Jose Sa kept Wolves in the game in the second half and it proved crucial as a spell of forward pressure featuring substitutes Diego Costa and Adama Traore resulted in a Jan Bednarek own goal.
Then, debutant Gomes, who had come off the bench with 20 minutes to go, wrote his own script with a clinical finish to seal all three points for Julen Lopetegui’s side.