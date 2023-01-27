Notification Settings

Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever joins Stoke on loan

By Jonny Drury

Wolves defender Ki-Jana Hoever has completed his second loan move of the season - joining Championship outfit Stoke City.

Ki-Jana Hoever
Ki-Jana Hoever

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at PSV - turning out ten times for the Dutch club.

But he failed to hold down a regular starting spot and returned to Wolves earlier this month.

Now Hoever, who has played 25 times for Wolves since joining for £9 million from Liverpool in 2020 - will spend the rest of the season at the Bet365 Stadium.

He becomes the second Wolves player to join Stoke in a week - after Matija Sarkic moved to the Potters for the rest of the season.

Wolves Sporting Director Matt Hobbs insisted the move was the right one for both Wolves and for Hoever.

He said: "This has come about quickly, after excellent work from Matt Jackson, orchestrating the deal with PSV which meant we could pick the right football option for Ki, so credit to Matt for creating this opportunity.

“It’s closer to home and it’s the Championship, which is one of, if not the best development league for the Premier League. The fact he’s 45 minutes up the road, plus in the Championship at a big club like Stoke, it’s great for him and us.

“He’s really excited. He was very proactive in the move and it’s something he wanted. He wants games for a team looking to get into the play-off mix and it’s a great opportunity, in a great league, at a great club. Matija is there so he has that familiarisation too, so this move ticks every box.”

