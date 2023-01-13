Notification Settings

Wolves' Ruben Neves keen to move on from spot of bother and focus on league

Published:

Wolves captain Ruben Neves is already turning his attention to tomorrow’s six-pointer against relegation rivals West Ham.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

Neves and Joe Hodge missed the crucial spot-kicks in Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup exit at Nottingham Forest.

But the skipper is already keen to focus on his ‘main target’ for the week.

Speaking about the forthcoming Hammers clash, Neves said: “That’s our main target, and my main target as well.

“I’ll go home really sad because I missed that penalty and I know I can do better, but we need to forget this game.”

The Portuguese international also vowed to give midfield partner Hodge his full support after the 20-year-old saw his strike kept out by goalkeeper Dean Henderson to decide the match in Forest’s favour.

“I missed a penalty as well, it can happen,” said Neves.

“Of course we did our best to win the game, we did our best in the penalties, but unfortunately it was not enough to win.

“We deserved a bit more after the 90 minutes.

“Hodgey has all our support – I missed my penalty as well, it was a really bad penalty, but that happens in football.”

A handful of tickets remain for tomorrow’s clash at Molineux, which kicks off at 3pm.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

