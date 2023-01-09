Dexter Lembikisa pens new Wolves deal following impressive Liverpool full debut

Dexter Lembikisa has signed a new three-and-a-half year deal at Wolves. Pic: PA

The 19-year-old right-back was selected for a first senior start by Julen Lopetegui in Saturday night's controversial 2-2 FA Cup third round draw at Liverpool.

Jamaica youth international Lembikisa earned plaudits for an impressive performance against a strong Reds side and the academy graduate has now penned fresh terms.

The new contract also has the option of an extra year in the club's favour.

Gloucester-born Lembikisa, who joined Wolves aged 13, has impressed head coach Lopetegui and is well thought of by staff at Molineux. He made his first-team debut against Leeds in the EFL Cup in November and came on as a substitute against Arsenal in the Premier League.

He has been hailed an example to other youngsters at the club's academy by sporting director Matt Hobbs.

Hobbs said: “Dexter is a real role model as a player and person the rest of the boys coming through can look up to. He’s shown that even if you’re not one of the superstars within your age group, that doesn’t matter.

"If you come in every day with the right work ethic and the right attitude then this is what’s possible.

“This contract shows the faith we have in him, but it’s also a reward. Contracts are not something that we give away. We’re a football club who like to bring players through and guys have done a great job in developing the academy over the last few years, so it’s another testament to their work.

“We’ve got long-term plans for him and he now has a real opportunity. He is part of the first-team group but due to the type of player he is he could stay, learn and develop under the coaching team or has all the attributes to go and have a successful loan for the remainder of the season. Let's see how the window plays out.