How to follow Aston Villa vs Wolves - kick-off time and team news ahead of West Midlands derby

Matheus Nunes

Wolves make the short trip to Villa Park for Julen Lopetegui's third Premier League match in charge, with the hope that a win will see his side leave the relegation zone.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa side will provide a stern test however, after they picked up a fantastic 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on New Years Day, his third win in four Premier League matches since taking over.

Wolves arrive on the back of the tough 1-0 loss to Man United on New Year's Eve, despite playing well for large parts of the game.

It is also the final Premier League game for both teams for more than a week, due to the FA Cup third round fixtures taking place this weekend.

Fans travelling to Villa Park have been advised to plan ahead due to strike action by railway workers - meaning trains will reduced, and start and finish earlier on the day.

Alternatively, fans can use National Express West Midlands or West Midlands Metro between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

What time is Aston Villa vs Wolves?

It is one of four fixtures taking place on Wednesday evening, with kick off due at 8pm.

Where to follow Aston Villa vs Wolves?

Live coverage of Aston Villa vs Wolves will be available on the Express & Star live blog.

Fans can access all the information pre and post-match in the Wolves newsletter.

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK.

Team news

Matheus Cunha could make his debut against Villa, now he is elegible to play following his loan move from Atletico Madrid, which will become permanent in the Summer.

Lopetegui has plenty of attacking options available now that Cunha is available for selection and Raul Jimenez continues his return to full fitness.

Unai Emery is facing a selection headache in midfield with several of his key players fighting to be fit.