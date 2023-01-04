Aston Villa 1 Wolves 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

The first West Midlands derby of the season felt in many ways for both teams an opportunity squandered.
For Villa winger Leon Bailey, that was quite literally the case. The Jamaica international looked destined to be the match-winner when he rounded Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa in the final minute of stoppage time, only to put his effort wide of an open goal.
That would have capped a comeback for Villa, who for most of the night were subdued and sliding to defeat.
Wolves, on the other hand, were impressive, leading through Daniel Podence’s 12th minute opener and looked comfortable doing so. A win which would have moved them out of the relegation zone looked in their grasp.