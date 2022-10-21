Liam Keen comment: Wolves are in need of a huge personality

Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Nunes battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture date: Tuesday October 18, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Palace. Photo credit should read: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Many supporters knew this already, but it is finally time to say it. With almost one third of the season played, Wolves have a battle on their hands and the club must now scrap for survival.

Unfortunately, the team largely did not play with the urgency required at Crystal Palace and another defeat leaves plenty of work to do.

A predictable collapse

The most frustrating thing about this defeat was that Wolves played some good football in the first half and took the lead.

They made a fast, aggressive and energetic start as they pressed Palace high up the pitch. A lull came for a long period during the half, too, where Wolves struggled to retain possession and kept lumping long balls forward. However, they got back to their best towards the end of the half and with one swift, flowing move they created a goal through Adama Traore. With the last kick of the half, Ruben Neves’ free-kick smashed the post, meaning it could have been a much different story.

But this mentally fragile Wolves side collapsed once again. They are low on confidence and when something goes against them – such as a Palace goal 60 seconds into the second half – Wolves are unable to pick themselves up again.

They do not have another gear to go to and allowed a very average Palace side, who did not have to perform well on the night, to easily take all three points. This squad needs a big personality to kick them into gear and salvage this poor season before it is too late.

Summer signings

We were told for months that the big-name summer signings needed time to get up to speed, but that time has now come and gone. It is time to deliver.

In particular, Goncalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes must do more. The former has looked disinterested for some time, while Nunes is trying desperately to make things happen, but to no avail.

Nunes looks lost in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 when he is played as a 10. He is caught between two minds as he looks to make an impact going forward.

In a 4-2-3-1 when he played in the two in midfield against Chelsea, he was able to run from deep and play as a number eight. It suited him much more.

Simply put with Guedes, the fans are becoming incredibly frustrated with a player that cost £27.5million. His work-rate leaves a lot to be desired.

Shining light

Not everything has been terrible for Wolves, as the first half against Palace proved, and the shining light has been the introduction of some young talents.

Hugo Bueno was thrown into his full debut at late notice and did himself proud. He was defensively solid and a threat going forward.

His cross for Adama’s goal was excellent and he added a direct threat that Wolves have missed.

Joe Hodge was less influential off the bench against Palace, in a slightly more advanced role that did not suit him as much, but overall he has been brilliant since he was given his opportunity.