Chelsea 3 Wolves 0 - Report

Adama Traore (Getty)

Managerless Wolves surrendered plenty of possession but held their own defensively in the first half, until a Kai Havertz sucker punch landed on the stroke of half-time to put the hosts ahead.

The second half initially started brighter for Wolves as they created a handful of opportunities, but poor defending meant Christian Pulisic was able to easily drift into the box and find Chelsea’s second shortly after the restart.

Substitutions for both sides meant the game slowed down considerably in the latter stages and the dull game fizzled out as Wolves struggled.

In the 90th minute substitute Armando Broja added a third to condemn Wolves to another defeat.

Interim bosses Steve Davis and James Collins made three changes to the Wolves side that lost to West Ham and started in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Toti Gomes came in for his first appearances of the season alongside Adama Traore and Diego Costa, who were making their first league starts of the season. It was also Costa’s first start in a Wolves shirt as he made his bow against his former club.

Although Max Kilman had been vice captain under Bruno Lage, with skipper Neves missing, Joao Moutinho was named captain at Stamford Bridge.

Rayan Ait-Nouri dropped to the bench, while Pedro Neto was absent with injury and Ruben Neves was suspended. A young Wolves bench, that only named eight players, included academy midfielder Joe Hodge. Forward Hwang Hee-chan also returned from injury and was named among the substitutes.

Graham Potter made seven changes to his Chelsea side as they switched to a 4-3-3 formation, following their Champions League triumph over AC Milan in midweek.

The only players that kept their place from that game were Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount.

Daniel Podence (Getty)

Chelsea made a fast start and within two minutes the first chance fell to former Albion loanee Conor Gallagher, who curled a shot just wide from inside the box.

Wolves fashioned a good chance when Goncalo Guedes whipped in a good cross from a free-kick on the left flank and Daniel Podence’s header flashed wide at the near post.

A trademark Adama run through the centre of midfield saw him dance beyond several Chelsea men and feed Costa on the right. His cross found Matheus Nunes, but he was crowded out before getting a shot away.

At the other end, Havertz received the ball inside the box but he blazed over the bar on the turn.

Jose Sa was called into action to make a huge save to deny Jorginho, who had a low shot from distance. Moments later, Cesar Azpilicueta flashed a ball across goal and it only needed a touch at the far post.

Chelsea were being awarded far too much space and looked dangerous in attack, but an incredible solo run from Nunes almost saw Wolves score. The midfielder picked the ball up deep and charged past a handful of Chelsea players before feeding Guedes with a superb pass. He was wiped out by Azpilicueta on the edge of the box, who was booked, and Moutinho’s free-kick was then saved by Kepa.

Wolves were giving the ball too often in their own half and handed Chelsea another chance on a silver platter. Adama was beaten to the ball and a through pass for Havertz saw him round Sa, who has come far off his line, but Adama recovered to make a challenge in the box before the hosts could get a shot off.

A lot of Chelsea’s joy was coming on their right side as Guedes and Jonny kept getting caught out. This time, an Azpilicueta cross found Pulisic, but his free header was way over the bar.

A wonderful Moutinho cross put Podence in down the left but he lost possession as he cut inside. Chelsea broke forward and Pulisic’s curled effort from distance required a save from Sa at full stretch.

Wolves withstood some intense Chelsea pressure and finally put together another good chance. Nunes’ lovely ball found Adama on the right and his cross found the midfielder from close range, but he headed over.

The visitors were created most of their best chances on the break and this time Nelson Semedo had acres of space and looked to feed Costa on the right, but his pass was poor and the chance was lost.

With the last action of the half Chelsea took the lead. A Mount cross found Havertz at the far post, who beat Semedo in the air, and lifted a header over Sa. The goalkeeper’s positioning was questionable, to say the least.

Joe Hodge (Getty)

At half-time, Wolves made an incredible move as 20-year-old Hodge was introduced for his senior debut and replaced Guedes. That meant Wolves changed to 4-3-3.

In the early stages of the second half, Wolves piled the pressure on Chelsea and looked after possession well. Costa got close to two dangerous crosses.

But another Sa mistake almost cost Wolves. A cross was aimed at Havertz and the goalkeeper came for it but made a mess of it, but he was lucky to see the forward head over.

But moments later, the hosts doubled their advantage. A one-two pass between Pulisic and Mount saw the former squeeze between Kilman and Semedo and finish beyond Sa. It was poor defending from Wolves.

Diego Costa (Getty)

When Wolves did create a good opportunity to break forward their decision making let them down. One break saw Nunes feed Podence and his shot was blocked, when perhaps Adama was on for the pass.

Hodge was applying himself well on a daunting stage and was getting stuck into Chelsea, showing for the ball and getting into good areas.

But for Wolves, after 75 minutes, the game looked dead. They made a handful of changes and were unable to create much going forward. A snap shot from Hwang was the closest they came but it was easy for Kepa to collect.

The toothless nature of Wolves’ attack was concerning as they failed to lay a glove on Chelsea.

Then, in the dying moments of the game, substitute Broja cut inside Kilman and found the bottom corner to add insult to injury.

After three minutes of added time Wolves were put out of their misery as the final whistle saw them fall to a 3-0 defeat.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Gomes, Jonny (Ait-Nouri, 72), Nunes, Moutinho, Adama (Campbell, 72), Podence, Guedes (Hodge, 45), Costa (Hwang, 56).

Subs not used: Sarkic, Bueno, Mosquera, Ronan.

Chelsea: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Koulibaly, Chalobah, Cucurella, Jorginho, Gallagher (Chukwuemeka, 86), Loftus-Cheek (Kovacic, 66), Pulisic (James, 72), Havertz (Ziyech, 86), Mount (Broja, 72).