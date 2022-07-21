Pre-season: Levante 2-1 Wolves - Report

The match flared up on multiple occasions with two Wolves players being sent off (Getty)

The Spanish side took the lead after half an hour through Roger Marti Salvador, but the real talking points came just minutes later when Levante team-mate Enis Bardhi fouled Wolves defender Yerson Mosquera, who reacted angrily.

Both players squared off and both benches got involved, before both were sent off.

Moments later Daniel Podence and an unnamed Levante player got into a heated scuffle and they were also given their marching orders at the end of an incredible first half.

The second half began after the referee allowed both teams to restart with a full XI, however those sent off were not involved.

Nathan Collins in action for Wolves in their pre-season friendly with Levante (Getty)

Giorgi Kochorashvili doubled Levante’s lead before Toti Gomes headed home a consolation Wolves goal, as they fell to a 2-1 loss.

Wolves were given a bizarre early chance when Levante were penalised for a back pass, which handed Wolves an indirect free-kick inside the box.

Podence laid it off for Morgan Gibbs-White to shoot, but he blazed over the bar.

Levante had a good chance when Hugo Bueno’s poor back pass gave Roger Brugui an opportunity, but goalkeeper Jackson Smith was quick to react and smothered the ball at the forward’s feet.

Leander Dendoncker had the Levante goalkeeper scrambling when a good effort from distance flashed past the post.

Levante took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Salvador was played through with a superb ball over the top and the forward made no mistake.

Joe Hodge takes on a Levante player in Wolves' pre-season clash (Getty)

The game descended into chaos when Bardhi flew into a dangerous tackle on Mosquera. Both players reacted, right in front of the benches, and a melee ensued and both players were given straight red cards.

Just minutes after the first incident it all erupted again when Podence reacted angrily and appeared to grab a Levante player in a headlock before trying to throw him to the floor. He was also sent off, alongside the unnamed Levante player, and the referee immediately called half-time.

Yerson Mosquera after being sent off (Getty)

The referee then allowed both teams to start the second half with XI men again, as we got back underway, but warned that the game would be abandoned if there were any more incidents.

Levante then doubled their lead through Kochorashvili. The ball was laid off to him from the left and he finished into the bottom corner.

Wolves in pre-season action against Levante (Getty)

Wolves were stuggling to create any chances and almost conceded another when a good Levante move had Alejandro Cantero running at goal. However, Willy Boly did well to come across and cover, before eventually clearing the ball.

That goal proved to be a consolation as Wolves fell to a 2-1 loss.

Wolves 1st half (3-4-3): Smith, Mosquera, Collins, Gomes, Corbeanu, Dendoncker, Ronan, Bueno, Podence, Gibbs-White, Cundle.