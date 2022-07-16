Wolves in Alicante: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 3

Wolves Tour Diary - Day 3

Our schedule changes every day depending on Wolves' training schedule and access to the players.

It transpired that we wouldn't be at the morning session so I decided to book myself and Keeno on a lovely food/history tour of Benidorm.

Learn a little about the culture while sampling some of the local delicacies – a bargain at £25 each.

Only problem is when I asked Liam to map out how long the walk was, I'd actually booked a 'non refundable' tour in the middle of Alicante – a 50 min drive away!

Don't know Carlos - we didn't bloody go!

LK: To be honest, it has been a highlight of the trip so far. Watching Judah's face drop when I told him how far away the tour was, was hysterical. Later that evening when the thought popped back into my head it would make me laugh again – what a muppet!

Being £50 lighter at this point I decided to take my frustration out during another 5k in the heat – with Liam indirectly suffering having to tag along.

I felt like a motivational coach today trying to get him through the session! 'I can't do it....I've got no energy....Not sure I can make it!'

Positive mental attitude my friend! He's promised to show me one or two things in the gym later in the trip so I'll report back!

Half way Liam, you've got this!

LK: I made the mistake of not stretching after Friday's run, so this morning my legs were jelly. It was a tough run but I got through it. I come into my own in the gym, so I'm looking forward to lifting at least twice as heavy weights as Judah – with ease. There was some perfect timing from Wolves, however, as I was offered an interview with Max Kilman as I was walking out of the door for the 5k! Fortunately I was able to do that first before the run, instead of panting my way through an interview after starting.

The daily video was recorded giving an insight into Bruno's training methods during pre-season and the system they're trying to incorporate.

For the fans on the way out here, it will be great getting a sneak preview as to what Bruno is thinking and the players who are looking sharp.

Will Wolves start with a back three or a back four at Leeds on opening day?

Following the video, it was the return of the podcast!

Astonishingly we've delivered 254 episodes and are still going strong(ish).

It's always great to talk in a more relaxed atmosphere and those who have listened or come to the live shows will know that it's one of our favourite things to produce.

It also helps gauging fans opinion and being able to answer questions that we can't normally do from day-to-day.

We're planning another episode next Thursday after the Alaves game and pre-Besiktas.

So if you haven't listened to it before, now is the time to start or re-start....try it once, you might like it!

We're BACK!



Ep 254 - Bad Boys in Benidorm



- First three days

- Neves/MGW future

- Collins the mountain

- Back 3 or 4?

- Scott Sellars

- A new striker/Fabio

- Danger of a late sale

- The strip!

- Sticky Vicky



RT for special pre-season gift!

LK: With views of the Benidorm beach and skyline it has to be the best location for a poddy recording that I've done. It's good to get back into it and I'm looking forward to a season of more poddy laughs.

Now as many know, Liam bless him is a couple of years younger than me – so I've had to be the responsible one and restrain him from going to the infamous 'Benidorm strip' every night.

But I understand the youth of today enjoy the odd tipple now and then and although the last time I had a beer was over five years ago, I still understand a one euro pint of Madri is an attractive prospect.

So I've granted him Saturday night as his one (and only) big night – I'll be present in a support capacity so if anyone can point me in the direction of a spicy skinny margarita or a cold glass of Veuve Cliquot, I'd be most grateful.

I'm not too sure the pictures/stories about tonight will all make tomorrow's diary, but I'll try my best – wish me luck!