Wolves in Alicante: Nathan Judah's tour diary - Day 2

Wolves in Alicante Tour Dairy 2022

Following a late dinner after a long travel day, we decided to take a stroll down the beachfront to see what all the fuss was about.

After a good 20min walk, we were both surprised at how quiet and low key the bars were - until we turned the corner!

It's an interesting place!

Well, let's put it like this - I don't think Wolves fans will be short of drinking options here.

It was absolutely packed!! Neon lights, booming music and the cost of the beer! A certain Wolves reporter's eyes were literally popping out of his head.

It was like holding back an angry tiger from it's prey trying to get him back to the apartment - plenty of time for that later in the trip Keeno!

LK: I was stunned when I picked up a pint for just over three euros at dinner, so you can imagine my amazement when we saw pints on offer in the centre of Benidorm for 1.50 euros. It's not what this trip is all about, of course, but it's definitely an added bonus!

But to be fair to Liam, he does have his perks and having a like-minded fitness junkie to travel with is an unexpected bonus.

So after seven years (yes thats how long I've been here) I finally had a pre-season run buddie to bash out an 8.30am 5K on the waterfront.

Took the lad through his paces

We went early to avoid the heat of the day and yet it was still a gruelling 29 degrees!

LK: Over lockdown I started running and did a couple of half marathons, but this run was only my second in the last year and my first since September, and it was difficult to say the least. The humidity and heat was a challenge but worth it. We're definitely planning more this trip.

Quick change and breakfast - they'll be no 'Gutbuster Full English' on my watch - instead I introduced the young lad to his first superfood Acai bowl.

Breakfast of champions

A quick supermarket shop to get some provisions for the next few days followed before the real work began - Liam breaking the news about Adama Traore's injury.

LK: We're still waiting to hear the extent of his injury but it's not expected to be serious. Still, it's a blow as it may delay or prevent a move or stop him featuring for Wolves. They need to sort his future out soon.

This was quickly followed up by our first daily video of the trip talking about the Spanish forward and the how Wolves' training camp has begun.

First of our daily videos from Alicante!



New logo

New video intro

We've blown the budget on Day 2!



Here's all the latest concerning Adama Traore's injury and how it affects his Wolves future - WATCH #wwfc https://t.co/wGEhStxdAu pic.twitter.com/2aBW0DNhYC — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) July 15, 2022

We then made the short seven minute drive to take in the team's evening training session.

It was fantastic to see Bruno in his element and the players responding despite the sweltering heat.

And it's always great to get the first look at a new signing in the flesh - and Nathan Collins is quite the man mountain.

At 6ft 4in, the Irish international is an absolute unit, but the ease of the ball at his feet to compliment that raw physicality is something that will delight fans and of course Bruno himself.

LK: The access Wolves gave us was really appreciated and we were able to get a really good insight into how it all works. Bruno and his staff are working the players hard, while also making some sessions engaging and enjoyable. Bruno has always been great with to work with and it was a pleasure to have a quick catch up with him before the session started. We're looking forward to bringing more content and getting more access over the coming days.

Following a tough session it was fantastic to sit down with assistant head coach Alex Silva and fitness coach Carlos Cachada.

Liam with Alex Silva and fitness coach Carlos Cachada

Both men spoke superbly and you'll be able to read that interview in the paper and online very soon.

LK: Carlos and Alex were brilliant. It's not easy to do an interview with two people at the same time, for me conducting it but also for the two interviewees. They were both generous with their time, spoke about pre-season and how they get the players ready, as well as some chat on individual players. It's important to hear from other voices from time to time, and Alex in particular has not done an interview since joining Wolves. As Judah said, the pieces with both of them will be out soon.

Not a lot on TV 📺 tonight #wwfc pic.twitter.com/xXtYLS68h2 — Nathan Judah (@NathanJudah) July 15, 2022

We're very fortunate to get this type of access and they gave a fascinating insight into the way Bruno and his team operate.