Season curtain raisers: Two defeats in ten for Wolves in season openers

Raul Jimenez ater bagging against Sheffield United (AMA)

It will be the second season on the bounce that Bruno Lage's side have begun their campaign on the road.

Prior to that they have enjoyed a number of home games to lift the curtain on previous seasons - and in the last ten years they have lost just twice on the opening day of the season.

Here is a look at how they have fared in the first fixture of the campaign.

2021/22

Leicester City 1-0 Wolves

Bruno Lage's Wolves reign got off to a bad start as his side were beaten by a Jamie Vardy goal at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes' number nine struck just before half time to settle the contest - when he latched onto Ricardo Pereira's cross to head home.

2020/21

Sheffield United 0-2 Wolves

Two quick fire goals in the first ten minutes got Wolves off to a flying start back in 2020.

In a delayed start to the campaign, after the previous season ran over due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Wolves took just three minutes to get off the mark when Raul Jimenez fired home.

And three minutes later they were in dreamland as Romain Saiss made it two.

2019/20

Leicester City 0-0 Wolves

Nuno and Wolves were left to think what might have been after having a goal chalked off due to VAR on the opening day in 2019.

Leonardo Dendoncker's goal was ruled off after a one minute and 38 second delay leading to Nuno questioning if technology was impacting the 'spirit of the game'.

2018/19

Wolves 2-2 Everton

Wolves campaign got off to an entertaining start as they twice came from behind to earn a point at home to Everton.

New signing Richarlison grabbed the headlines, as he gave the Toffees a 17th minute lead, before netting again midway through the second half after Ruben Neves had levelled for Wolves.

But Jimenez struck ten minutes from time to earn Nuno's men a point.

2017/18

Wolves 1-0 Middlesbrough

Wolves' Premier League promotion campaign got off to a flyer in 2017 - thanks to a narrow win over Middlesbrough.

Leo Bonatini struck on the half hour mark to hand the spoils to Nuno's side.

2016/17

Rotherham 2-2 Wolves

Wolves 16/17 campaign threatened to get off to a diastrous start - after they fell two down inside 20 minutes in Yorkshire.

Danny Ward and Will Vaulks struck in the first half - before George Saville pulled one back before the break.

And Iceland striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson struck midway through the second period after Walter Zenga's side had been reduced to ten men.

2015/16

Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Wolves

Dave Edwards set one up and then netted the winner as Wolves start their Championship campaign in fine fashion at Ewood Park.

Edwards set up Benik Afobe for a first half opener - before Craig Conway levelled before the break.

And then on half time Edwards turned home Nouha Dicko's cross on half time - with Rovers appealing for a handball from the midfielder.

2014/15

Wolves 4-2 Millwall

Wolves fans were treated to a six goal thriller as their 14/15 season began with a 4-2 win over Millwall.

Nouha Dicko netted in the first half before doubling the lead ten minutes into the second.

Aiden O'Brien then pulled the Lions back into the contest - before Ethan Ebanks-Landell made it three.

Jamie Philpott then got the visitors back into the game with eight minutes to go but Bakary Sako ended the clash a minute into injury time to give Wolves a winning start.

2013/14

Preston 0-0 Wolves

Wolves went into the campaign as favourites - but their season began with a disappointing goalless draw at Deepdale.

The closest Wolves came to going ahead came when Sam Ricketts struck the crossbar - and Bakary Sako was denied by Declan Rudd.

2012/13

Leeds United 1-0 Wolves

Wolves suffered a losing defeat following relegation to the Championship.