Steve Bull: Not bad - but Wolves should have finished higher

Nelson Semedo of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Jack Harrison of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Elland Road on October 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

They gave a good account of themselves. Everyone thought Liverpool would run all over us and after we got that early goal I really thought we had them.

Then we did the same thing we’ve done all season, fail to kill teams off.

It came back to bite us against Liverpool and it’s something we have to fix for next season.

Pedro Neto played very well before his injury but it will take time for him to get back to his full fitness.

It’s a good time now to let him have a rest, build himself up and have a great pre-season. He can come back stronger and better next season, which will be a huge boost for Wolves.

In the end, results elsewhere meant Wolves finished 10th this season and I wouldn’t say that’s a disappointment, but we definitely should have finished higher.

Looking at the last eight games, we should have finished a lot higher than we did, but I’ll take 10th all day long.

We could have been Norwich, Leeds, or Burnley fighting and scrapping – and panicking – on the last day of the season, so it’s nice to come to the end and just enjoy it, even if we didn’t see the best performances.

We finished 13th last year and 10th this year, which is an improvement – let’s make it seventh next year!

But it all depends on what happens in pre-season and it’ll be very interesting to see what happens in the transfer window.

I would like to see us keep all the players we have now for at least another five or six months and then bring players in and strengthen. Then, when they leave, we have the replacements ready.