Wolves cancel US pre-season tour, searching for European alternative

By Lewis Cox

Wolves are looking for alternative European plans having reluctantly cancelled this summer’s US tour.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Wolverhampton Wanderers Technical Director, Scott Sellars (L) and Jeff Shi, Executive Chairman of Wolverhampton Wanderers look on during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Pre-Season Training Session at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on July 15, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The club had been scouring the United States for viable friendly replacements after the planned four-team Ohio Cup was scrapped last week.

The trip to America and competition was set to take place in July as Wolves begin pre-season plans ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

The Express & Star understands Wolves were still keen to embark in a trip across the pond for the first time in 50 years but are believed to be disappointed having been unable to source any suitable warm-up fixtures.

Planned friendlies against San Jose and Louisville have also been canned.

Bruno Lage’s men will instead head on the continent for another warm weather training camp, as in previous years where they have visited the likes of Marbella, China, Austria and Switzerland.

They are yet to lock down a location but the likelihood is they will play at least a couple of friendlies and the camp will be more geared towards preparation for the 2022/23 season.

The Ohio Cup was set to see Wolves lock horns with top flight rivals Newcastle and Spanish pair Villarreal and Valencia in Cincinnati and Columbus.

It was called off at late notice, leaving the Molineux club disappointed.

