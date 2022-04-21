Wolves forward Fabio Silva: I do not feel pressure to score goals

Conor Coady and Fabio Silva (Getty)

The 19-year-old has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season but has failed to score – although many of those appearances have been from the substitutes bench.

The £35million forward has started the last two Premier League games due to Raul Jimenez’s suspension and has impressed – and the teenager says he is content with impressing his manager despite the lack of goals.

“It’s difficult because if you see the last two games I played so well and I fought a lot for the team,” Silva said via talkSPORT.

“When you fight a lot and then you have chances to score and the goalkeeper, in both games, does a great job and makes some great saves, and you get to full-time and you think, ‘If I score it would’ve been better’.

“But, at the end of the day, football is more than that and the coach says that to me.

“If I can score, good, but the first task he asked me to do is to help the team with my movements, defending.

“I think the goals are coming. It’s obvious that you care about goals when you’re a striker but there’s more than that.”