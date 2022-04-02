Notification Settings

Wolves 2 Aston Villa 1: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan JudahPublished:

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 win over Aston Villa at Molineux.

Villa’s first half game plan was working in many ways, as they pressed Wolves high and forced them into mistakes as they looked to play out from the back.

However, defensive errors from the visitors was their own undoing as Wolves took advantage. Jonny Castro Otto gave them the lead with his second goal in as many games after an impressive finish into the top corner.

Villa were all at sea in defence and an own goal from substitute Ashley Young put them 2-0 down, as Wolves created several good chances that they should have taken.

The second half was fairly straightforward and Wolves controlled the game until the 86th minute, when goalkeeper Jose Sa clattered into Ollie Watkins to give Villa a penalty. The striker got up off the turf and scored the spot kick to give his side hope.

