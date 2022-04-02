Wolves 2 Aston Villa 1 - Report

Jonny scores (Getty)

Villa’s first half game plan was working in many ways, as they pressed Wolves high and forced them into mistakes as they looked to play out from the back.

However, defensive errors from the visitors was their own undoing as Wolves took advantage. Jonny Castro Otto gave them the lead with his second goal in as many games after an impressive finish into the top corner.

Villa were all at sea in defence and an own goal from substitute Ashley Young put them 2-0 down, as Wolves created several good chances that they should have taken.

The second half was fairly straightforward and Wolves controlled the game until the 86th minute, when goalkeeper Jose Sa clattered into Ollie Watkins to give Villa a penalty. The striker got up off the turf and scored the spot kick to give his side hope.

In a nervy end to the game Wolves hung on for victory, securing a league double over Villa in the West Midlands derby.

Bruno Lage made four changes and changed to a 3-4-3 formation.

With Ruben Neves injured and Raul Jimenez suspended, Francisco Trincao started after his good display against Leeds, while Fabio Silva led the line up front.

Fernando Marcal also replaced Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-wing-back, while Max Kilman came in for Romain Saiss at centre-back.

Wolves were also handed a boost as Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo returned from injury and made the bench.

Steven Gerrard made three changes to his Villa side and started in a 4-3-3 formation.

Lucas Digne, Morgan Sanson and Leon Bailey all came in as Ashley Young, Douglas Luiz and Emi Buendia dropped to the bench. Danny Ings was not involved in the squad.

The fixture was Bailey’s first start since December 1 and Sanson’s first since January 15.

Fabio Silva (Getty)

There was a loud and hostile atmosphere around Molineux as the home fans made themselves heard, but the Wolves players got off to a sloppy start. As Villa pressed high to stop them playing out from the back, Wolves were under pressure and gave the ball away too easily and were fortunate the visitors could not punish them.

Despite that, Wolves took an early lead. A slip from John McGinn saw Joao Moutinho racing forward. He looked for Daniel Podence on the left and a slip from Ezri Konsa put the forward in on goal. He delayed his shot and was dispossessed, Silva then had a shot blocked before the ball fell to Jonny who smashed a half-volley into the top corner.

Following the goal, Wolves were all over Villa. The home fans were making an incredible atmosphere that was spurring on the players. Silva bullied Tyrone Mings off the ball and was in on goal, but shot straight at Emi Martinez, when he should have scored.

Trincao then did well on the right to find space and cross low for Silva, who would have had a free shot in the box if Konsa did not make a last-ditch tackle.

Villa were dealt a further blow when Digne went down injured after 13 minutes and was replaced by Young. The stoppage did give the visitors some respite from a Wolves onslaught, however.

Following that break, Gerrard’s side began to see more of the ball and find their influential forward players in space. A number of set pieces came and went, which Wolves were able to defend.

Bailey then fired a powerful effort from 25 yards that Sa had to tip over his bar.

Francisco Trincao (Getty)

As the game passed the 35th minute mark Wolves began to see a bit more of the ball and found some space in attacking areas, before they doubled their lead with a slice of luck. A lovely Marcal cross caused chaos in the Villa area and Young, under pressure from Trincao at the back post, stooped down to head into his own net.

At the start of five minutes of added time, following another stoppage for a knock to Podence, Wolves should have scored a third. Silva did superbly well to burst through the Villa half and play a delightful pass to put Trincao through on goal. However, he delayed his shot and Young recovered well to make a goal-saving tackle.

Wolves recycled the ball again and Trincao let fly from 20 yards, but his rasping effort was palmed away by Martinez.

The hosts were once again in their stride and a quick counter-attack saw Podence feed Dendoncker, but with the goal at his mercy the midfielder sliced his effort wide.

The shambolic Villa defence was split open again on the stroke of half-time as Silva raced into the box. His low pass found Trincao but the ball was behind him and the chance was lost.

Wolves entered half-time winning 2-0, but their chances could have seen them 3-0 or 4-0 up.

The hosts made a good start to the half and looked after the ball well, but the first chance fell to Villa. The ball popped up for Watkins on the edge of the box but his shot was blocked by Kilman.

Neither side was creating anything particularly meaningful, but Willy Boly did make one vital interception with a strong header.

Moments later, Watkins should have scored. He got in behind Boly and Conor Coady one and one through ball had him in on goal on the left side. He curled his effort towards the far post but directed it half a yard wide.

There was some confusion and anger when Villa were throwing the ball back to Wolves, after they put it out for an injury to Podence. The ball was thrown over Jonny’s head towards Sa, but the wing-back first started running for the ball before deciding to leave it to his goalkeeper. Watkins came over and stole the ball and after Wolves defended the chance, the players were incensed with Watkins for his lack of sportsmanship.

Wolves were inches away from a third goal when Moutinho charged towards goal. His shot was blocked but it fell to Hwang who had a gorgeous first touch to put himself in. His effort was just wide of the far post.

Marcal forces a Young own goal (Getty)

At the other end, Sa made a strong one-handed save to deny a good effort from Philippe Coutinho.

As the game approached the 80th minute, Villa were in desperate need of some inspiration as Wolves comfortably looked after possession and recycled the ball.

But in the 86th minute the visitors were handed a lifeline. Referee Darren England pointed to the spot after Sa took out Watkins. The striker stepped up to dispatch the penalty and give Villa hope.

The game became scrappy as several players became embroiled in on-field clashes.

Villa were pushing and almost found a late equaliser when Sa came off his line, but failed to reach the ball, and Matty Cash had a clear sight of goal – but the goalkeeper recovered to make a save.

But Wolves were able to withstand the pressure and secure a victory over their rivals.

Sa, Boly, Coady, Kilman, Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao (Neto, 74), Silva (Chiquinho, 90), Podence (Hwang, 68).

Subs not used: Ruddy, Gomes, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Semedo, Cundle.

Villa: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne (Young, 13), McGinn, Sanson (Luiz, 72), Ramsey, Bailey, Coutinho (Buendia, 74), Watkins.