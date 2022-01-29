Wolves' Adama Traore seals loan switch to Barcelona

Adama Traore (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The forward returns to his boyhood club for the remainder of the La Liga season with a reported £29million deal in the offing should the Catalan giants decide to keep the Spain international.

Traore joined Barcelona when he was eight, making his first-team debut nine years later.

Premier League moves to Aston Villa and Middlesbrough followed before his £18m move to Molineux.

The 26-year-old has been sensational in spells during his time at Wolves, but inconsistency has resulted in increased bench time recently and unsuccessful contract extension negotiations.

Wolves’ technical director, Scott Sellars, said: “Adama has always acted with the utmost professionalism, however it is no secret that we have not been able to agree a new contract with him, despite protracted negotiations, and his desire at the moment is to play football elsewhere.

“Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart, so it is a dream move for him. We have also agreed a very healthy option in the deal should Barcelona wish to make the move permanent this summer.

“We wish Adama the best of luck in Spain, and hope that he plays regularly, has great success and shows everyone what he is capable of.”