Wolves boss Bruno Lage keen to keep Adama Traore

Adama Traore. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

The explosive winger has been the subject of transfer speculation with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly interested in signing him.

Traore has 18 months left on his current deal at Molineux and has been in talks over a new contract for more than a year, but the parties are yet to come to an agreement.

Wolves did make a new and improved offer after the summer transfer window, in which Spurs also came in for him.

Now, Lage insists he wants Traore to stay and when asked if he expects that will be the case, the head coach said: “Yes, that is in my mind. Nothing changes.

“But this is football. The club has talked with Adama before.

“I need to understand it is not just about Adama, it is about every player. If it’s good for the club and the player we need to find a different solution. But for now, if you ask me in this moment, I prefer to keep the four wingers I have.”

It is understood Wolves’ contract offer is still on the table for Traore amid interest from Spurs.

And when asked if any bid has been tabled from another club, Lage added: “No, for now I know nothing about Adama.

“The only thing I can say is it’s the same Adama since the first day. Every time he is training well and doing things as the big professional he is. Nothing has changed. Adama is here with us, he wants to play for us and he is a big professional. He works hard every time. I want to (keep him). If you look at the 19 games, he has started at least half of them.

“When he has not started in the first XI, he has jumped from the bench to help the team.

“I wouldn’t say anything different than I did before – I am very happy with the four wingers I have.

“They can give me a lot of things. Trincao, Adama, Daniel and Hwang are different and this is good for me because I can play in a different way because of them.”

Meanwhile, Lage believes Fabio Silva can be a ‘top striker’ if he focuses on improvement in the early stages of his career.

The 19-year-old was thrust into the limelight last season following his £35million move when Raul Jimenez’s injury left him as the only first team striker.

This year he has had limited minutes and struggled in Carabao Cup appearances, but his recent impressive performance in the FA Cup has fans talking.

“He is doing very well and I am very happy with him,” Lage added.

“See the big difference in what Fabio did against Tottenham and for what he did in the last 15 minutes against Manchester United and the first 45 minutes against Sheffield United.

“Fabio is a young player and knows he has a manager and staff who believe a lot in him and he needs to continue to work hard every day. I believe a lot in him, he can be a top striker, but for now he needs to put all his talent every day into training, so that when he goes to matches it’s easier.