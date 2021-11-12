Wolves legend Ron Flowers MBE dies aged 87

Ron Flowers in his playing days.

Flowers was the club's fifth highest appearance holder and a star of the most successful era the club has had, in which they claimed three first division titles and an FA Cup.

He was also part of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad, and made 515 appearances for Wolves over 15 years.

The midfielder earned 49 caps for his country between 1958 and 1963 - and was heralded for his ability on the ball and chance creation on the pitch.

He scored England's first goal at a European Championship, scoring against France in 1962.

A statement on the club's official Twitter feed read: "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of club legend and vice president Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87.

"A giant on the pitch and a gentleman off it. There will be many people remembering Ron today and all of our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him."

He joined from Wath Wanderers, a Wolves nursery club, and established himself as a key creative player in the side managed by Stan Cullis.

Ron Flowers

He also had spells at Northampton Town and Telford United following his departure from Molineux in 1967.

The England national team also posted a short statement online following the news, reading: "We're saddened to hear of the passing of Ron Flowers MBE at the age of 87."

"He won 49 caps for the Three Lions and was a member of our 1966 FIFA World Cup-winning squad

"All of our thoughts are with his family and friends."

Flowers was awarded an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours List.