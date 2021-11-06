Crystal Palace 2 Wolves 0: Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

By Nathan Judah

Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-0 defeat at Palace.

A tight first half, in which the hosts dominated possession, saw Wolves adopt a counter attacking game as they tried desperately to fashion some chances.

It ended goalless but with Wolves needing some changes to spark the game into life.

In the second half those changes only came after Wilfried Zaha had curled the hosts in front.

VAR then denied Wolves a penalty before Conor Gallagher, via a big deflection, put Palace 2-0 up.

Wolves huffed and puffed looking for a way back into the game but ultimately fell short as they tasted defeat for the first time since mid-September.

