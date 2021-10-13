Impressive Chem Campbell is eager to get his big Wolves break

Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers warms up during a Wolverhampton Wanderers Training Session at Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground on September 08, 2021 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Wolves fans have only had one glimpse of him for the senior team so far, but the 18-year-old is making a name for himself as he searches for his big break.

Cast your mind back to October 30, 2019, and when the winger was just 16 years old he started for Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves side away to Villa in the Carabao Cup.

That moment made him the second-youngster player for the club, only behind the legendary Jimmy Mullen.

Since then he has turned out for the under-23s in Premier League 2, appeared for the under-21s in the EFL Trophy and has regularly trained with the first team under both Nuno and new boss Bruno Lage.

For supporters desperate to see what he can offer – and why he is so highly rated – all it takes is a trip to Aggborough Stadium.

James Collins sets up his under-23 side to mirror the first team, playing in a 3-4-3 formation that has Campbell playing on the left of the front three.

The forward is lively and unpredictable. At times he comes deep, with his back to goal, to play one-two passes with the wing-back or midfielder.

In other phases of play, he makes intelligent runs beyond the defensive line, both out wide and sometimes centrally, closer to the striker.

Campbell also enjoys receiving the ball early to run at defenders and against Sunderland in a recent fixture, he almost scored an unbelievable solo goal when he came inside, took on three men and forced a one-on-one with the goalkeeper, only to lash his effort just wide.

“I’m very creative and like to have the ball,” Campbell told the Express & Star. “Sometimes I get it too much to feet and the gaffer has told me to make more runs in behind and be more effective.

Chem Campbell of Wolverhampton Wanderers runs with the ball. (Photo by Sam Bagnall - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

“I’m creating more chances and getting more goals and assists and that’s what I want to do.

“If I see space I like to go into it. I’m always thinking ahead, so if I beat the first man I’m always thinking of the second man.

“If the gaffer does pick me I have to be ready and know what I’m doing, so that’s why it’s (the formation) mirrored in the under-23s and 18s.

“If the gaffer does call us up we already know what we’re doing and are not confused.”

Campbell joined Wolves aged 12, leaving Birmingham City, and was reportedly on the radar of German giants Borussia Dortmund before he signed his first professional deal with Wolves in late 2019.

On December 30 he will turn 19-years-old. He continues to train with the first team and was involved in pre-season – even making the trip to Marbella in July.

Alongside Luke Cundle, Campbell is next in line to come into the Premier League squad if injuries occur.

When asked about his experience training with the first team, Campbell added: “It’s good. Last season and the season before I trained with them quite a few times, so I’m not really nervous.

“I just try to show the gaffer what I’ve got and maybe towards the end of the season, or if I keep doing well here, I’ll get a chance.

“He (Lage) speaks good about us and demands a lot from us.