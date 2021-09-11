Steve Bull: Brilliant to see Wolves players back healthy

Joao Moutinho. (Wolves/Getty)

For myself and all the Wolves fans, that’s the only thing we wished for – for all the players to come back strong and ready to go again.

This is where it all starts again and we need three points on the board sooner rather than later.

This squad is small and if we had any injuries it would be tough.

The international break is great when you see Wolves players heading out to play for their country, but it’s even better when you see them come back fit as well.

It’s always a worry and we keep our fingers crossed. We’re a bit thin on the ground so for them to all come back fit puts a big smile on my face.

Meanwhile, I am looking forward to seeing Hwang Hee-chan in a Wolves shirt for the first time.

We now have three striker options in Raul Jimenez, Fabio Silva and Hwang – who is coming in to push for that number nine shirt or even a place out wide.

If he’s got the right mentality he could be a cracking forward for Wolves and it’s always good to have players who can play in more than one position.

In defence it is good to see Willy Boly back, but has to come and fight for his place now.

Every position in the Wolves side is not set in stone, they have to work for the side and work for their place.

Boly won’t come straight into the side because I think the back three have been tremendous.

Max Kilman has done absolutely brilliant and with Conor Coady and Romain Saiss, I think that is our solid back three at the moment.

Whoever is trying to get the shirt off them has got to try even harder than what they did before.

Kilman has been one of the stand-out performers so far, he’s grabbed the opportunity with both hands.