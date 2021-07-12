Wolves agree £10m Rui Patricio fee with Jose Sa set to arrive at Molineux

Rui Patricio set to be replaced by Jose Sa

Patricio, a long-term target for new Roma boss Jose Mourinho, is to depart later this week after a fee was agreed between the clubs.

And reports in Greece last night suggested Sa had said his farewells to team-mates in Athens ahead of a £6.8m switch to Wolves.

Sa, aged 28, is another member of Jorge Mendes’s Gestifute stable of players. He joined the Greek giants in 2019 in a £2.5million deal from Porto following a successful loan spell in Athens.

Sa lined up against Wolves in the first leg of their Europa League tie last year.

Meanwhile, Patricio is to exit after a successful three years at Molineux. He joined from Sporting Lisbon after cancelling his contract in the Portuguese capital following an attack by supporters. A fee of £16m was eventually agreed between the clubs.

Meanwhile, Wolves are also set to sign Hungarian international Bendeguz Bolla – and send him straight out on loan to Grasshoppers.

A deal has been agreed for the 21-year-old right-back, who has been playing for Ferhervar in his homeland.

And as long as the final details – a medical and relevant paperwork – are all sorted out as expected, he will be signed before swiftly heading out to Switzerland.

Bolla was part of Hungary’s 26-man squad for the Euros earlier this summer.

He did not feature in the tournament but was among the substitutes for their final group game against

Germany, having previously won two caps. He played 12 times as Ferhervar finished third in the Hungarian top flight last season, and has also had loan spells with both Siofok and Zalaegerszeg in Hungary.

Bolla will be Wolves’ fourth signing of the summer after Colombian centre-half Yerson Mosquera, Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao and previously-on-loan left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

He is set to come in and then join Grasshoppers after their promotion to the Swiss Super League.

The Zurich club – who clinched the second tier title last term – are owned by Jenny Wang, the wife of Fosun chairman Guo Guangchang, with Wolves also having Leo Bonatini and Tote Gomes on loan

there. Connor Ronan, Renat Dadashov and Oskar Buur have also played for the Swiss side over the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, Wolves have added a sixth friendly to their summer schedule. As part of their upcoming warm-weather training camp in Marbella, Bruno Lage’s side will go up against Las Palmas.

The first friendly of the summer is at League One outfit Crewe this Saturday, after which they will travel to Spain.

Already in place for the trip was a friendly with Real Betis on Saturday, July 24, and now they will also face Las Palmas on Monday, July 26.

The team from the Canary Islands finished ninth in the Spanish second tier last campaign, and the game will take place at 9.30am BST.

Wolves – once back in England – also have friendlies against Stoke, Coventry and Celta Vigo before the 2021/22 Premier League campaign starts at Leicester.

A much-anticipated clash with Nuno Espirito Santo’s Tottenham will then be Lage’s first competitive game at Molineux.