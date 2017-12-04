Nuno hails Wolves' defensive steel

Wolves moved four points clear of second-placed Cardiff - and 10 ahead of Bristol City in third - with their sixth consecutive victory.

Leo Bonatini's early goal decided what was a scrappy contest at St Andrew's although keeper John Ruddy didn't have a save to make with Wolves' back-line holding firm.

Nuno said: "We knew it'd be a tough game but we deserved the win and we deserved the clean sheet because we defended very well as a team and didn't concede chances at all.

"From my point of view we should have done better when we have so many chances but creating them is hard so being effective will come naturally.

"I think Birmingham took more risks (in the second half) with more people up but we defended well.

"We knew how to defend, it was going to be a crossed ball, a long ball or a second ball but we were compact so well done for the boys

"It was a tough week – so long without competition, knowing to come for a derby but we were there from minute one.

"Birmingham really wanted to win so it was a tough fight. We fought for every ball."

Diogo Jota was on the end of some rough treatment with Blues' Marc Roberts perhaps lucky to avoid a red card for a crunching first half foul from behind.

Harley Dean did later see red after pushing Jota – and Nuno thought the referee did well.

"They were hard challenges," he said.

"I'm not against being aggressive as long as you are fair – going from behind making a tackle in the back of a player is not being fair and that can cause injury.

"But i think the referee managed the game and did well by booking the player."

Nuno felt his midfield worked well, with Alfred N'Diaye replacing the suspended Ruben Neves.

And he again reiterated he wasn't looking at the gap to either Cardiff or Bristol City.

"I'm looking at neither," he added.

"I'm looking at the next game against Sunderland. We only think about the next game.

"I think the midfield worked well, there were many situations which required a lot of running, covering and balancing. We did well."