Wolves boss Nuno charged by FA

Nuno and Bolton boss Phil Parkinson became embroiled in a heated row after a foul by David Wheater on Diogo Jota just before half time.

Both bosses were sent to the stands, although Nuno elected to watch the second half from the dressing room.

And now the FA have decided to charge both Nuno and Parkinson with improper conduct.

Wolves debate: Should Nuno keep his cool on the touchline?

The FA said: "Wolves’ Nuno Espírito Santo and Bolton's Phil Parkinson have both been charged with alleged 'improper conduct' following the match on Saturday 25 November.

"They both have until 6pm on Monday 4 December to respond."

If Nuno accepts the charge then the FA must decide his punishment, which will likely be either a fine or, in extreme cases, a touchline ban. If he fights the charge then there will be a hearing to decide the outcome.

With the FA giving the Wolves boss until Monday evening to respond it's unlikely than any punishment will be metered out before the derby clash at Blues, which kicks off at 7.45pm that evening.