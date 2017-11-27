Cardiff boss Neil Warnock: "Doubtful we'll catch Wolves"

The Bluebirds beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Sunday to keep the gap to Nuno Espirito Santo's side to four points, following Wolves' 5-1 win over Bolton a day earlier.

Warnock believes that Wolves will spend big again in January and won't be caught by Cardiff – but took issue with Bolton boss Phil Parkinson says they'd win the league by 10 points.

"It's doubtful because I would imagine they will spend another £20m in January if I'm honest," he said.

"But they've done it right and they play great football – I've watched some of the stuff they've played.

"What I did say when we played Wolves was that whoever finished above Wolves will definitely go up.

"I still stick by that. I don't know how Phil can say that because he hasn't played us yet."

Warnock came close to landing the Wolves manager's job in 2012 when Mick McCarthy was sacked and he was interviewed to be his successor.

He said at the time that Wolves and Steve Morgan took too long over their decision so he went to Leeds instead, with Wolves eventually giving the job to Terry Connor until the end of that season.

Advertising

Warnock repeated that yesterday and said it was Morgan's 'biggest mistake'.

"The Wolves fans have had it rough over the years," he added. "My biggest mistake – and Steve Morgan's – was not taking over at Wolves.

"He should have snapped me up when I had the interview after Mick went.

"I was there but Ken Bates said he would just give me the (Leeds) job without interviewing me so I took it and that was my biggest mistake in my career because I like Wolves, it's a proper football club."